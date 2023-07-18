Miranda Lambert Fan ‘Appalled’ After Singer Calls Her Out For Taking Selfie During Concert

A Miranda Lambert fan is speaking out after the singer chided her for taking a photo during a recent concert.

The country music superstar called out Adela Calin and her friends from the stage of her Las Vegas residency after spotting them posing for a group selfie, a moment which Calin told NBC News left her “appalled.”

A now-viral TikTok captured the exchange and Calin clarified her version of events in a phone interview with the outlet this week, saying she and her group took “30 seconds at the most” to document their night together.

“We took the picture quickly and were going to sit back down,” she said.

Miranda, however, noticed the women and interrupted her performance of “Tin Man” to share her disapproval from the stage.

“I’m gonna stop right here for a sec,” Miranda announced in the video, before turning her attention to Calin and her pals. “These girls are worried about a selfie and not listening to the song, and it’s pissing me off a little bit.”

Adding, “Sorry, I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.”

Calin told NBC that she felt like she was “back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place,” adding that it seemed to her that Miranda was “determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain but we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture.”

A rep for Miranda reportedly declined to comment when contacted by NBC News.

The video has generated more than 1 million views and sparked a debate among social media users who have weighed in with mixed reactions.

“I love Miranda Lambert but this is such a weird thing to do. You’re performing at your concert but you’re so fixated on these girls taking their selfie? Ok? If they aren’t causing a scene or harming anyone else what’s the issue?” one person tweeted.

Another sided with the singer and pointed out that the women could have timed their photo op during a less vulnerable point in the concert.

“Sorry folks, but I stand with Miranda Lambert and her right to stop a song and call out the selfie-patrol. Tin Man is an emotional song,” they wrote.

Miranda kicked off her 2023 Velvet Rodeo residency at Vegas’ Planet Hollywood resort on July 7.

