Miranda Lambert Poses In Bikini With Shirtless Husband Brendan McLoughlin At Lake Tahoe

Miranda Lambert is living the good life this summer!

The country queen enjoyed her downtime with husband Brendan McLoughlin and friends during a trip to Lake Tahoe over the weekend, where the couple showed off their tans as they posed together on a boat in their swimsuits.

“Lake Tahoe …a great show and a few really cool days off! #lakelike #roadfamily,” Miranda wrote. The “Tin Man” songstress was all smiles, rocking a floral bikini top with a pink trucker hat and sunglasses, while her handsome hubby went shirtless and flaunted his washboard abs!

The lovebirds, who secretly tied the knot in January 2019, have been making the most of the sunny weather as they split time between New York and Nashville. Earlier this month, the pair was all smiles again while enjoying the gorgeous sunset from a rooftop in NYC.

And Miranda recently had a little fun with her good-looking other half when she snapped a sneaky video of Brendan doing the laundry (shirtless, of course) to promote her new song, “It All Comes Out in the Wash.”

“House husband shirtless promo vol. 1,” she captioned the clip. “#NYPD #ihadto #hotcop #newsong #yourewelcome.”

— by Gabi Duncan