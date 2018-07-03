Miranda Lambert Says She Hung Up On Interviewer When She Got Asked Questions About Gwen Stefani

Miranda Lambert says she went under the radar on purpose following her split from Blake Shelton in 2015 and the release of her album "The Weight of These Wings," which largely chronicled her heartache following their breakup.

"It was going to be hell, and I’d already been through hell. It was hell putting it on paper, putting my words on paper. So I didn’t want to rehash. I’d finally gotten to a place where I wasn’t sad anymore. All the sad moments were there, all the truths were right in those songs. All you had to do was listen. I didn’t need to say anything," she said in an interview with HITS Daily Double.

Miranda said she chose not to do a media tour for her album and specifically asked management to just ask journalists to listen to the music versus do interviews.

"[Sony Music Nashville chief] Randy [Goodman] went back to the basics with me, I remember. He really listened, and went, “These are really well-written songs. This is a truth only you can tell, so we’re gonna do it.” I told him I’d do whatever I had to do to support it," Miranda explained. "Then we had another bomb when I told him I wasn’t going to talk to anyone. And I didn’t. I came into [manager] Marion [Kraft]’s office and said, “I’m not speaking to anyone until they hear this record.” That’s fair. I thought that was fair."

She said she really shut things down after she did do her first interview following the album drop and a journalist asked her about her ex's new girlfriend, Gwen Stefani.

"Then the music was out, people had listened, I got on the phone for the first interview. First question was, “How do you feel about Gwen?” I hung up. I told Marion, I just can’t do this," she said to HITS Daily Double.

The 34-year-old singer said she wanted her music to speak for itself and didn't want to explain her life outside of the context of the album.

Miranda has since gone through another bout of heartache, splitting with boyfriend Anderson East earlier this year and reportedly moving on with musician Evan Felker.

She addressed her bouts with tough love earlier this year at the 2018 ACM Awards where she accepted the award for Female Vocalist of the Year.

"Thank you all so much for sharing my broken heart with me," she told the crowd.

WATCH: Miranda Lambert Opens Up About 'Being Flawed' & Writing Music 'As Therapy' Post Divorce