Miranda Lambert Sings ‘Bluebird’ At The Bluebird Café in Nashville For ACM Awards

Miranda Lambert went simple for her sweet performance at the 55th annual ACM Awards on Wednesday.

Miranda, who rocked a denim fringe shirt and sparkling belt buckle for her performance at the Bluebird Café, shared that she wanted to sing alongside her friends, who she wrote her hit “Bluebird” with.

“We are going to do a stripped down version, basically the way we wrote this song,” Miranda shared before launching into a soulful set.

The special moment was definitely wow-worthy.

Miranda picked up her 35th ACM Award on Wednesday, making her the most decorated artist of the show of all time. She won Vocal Event Of The Year at this year’s show.

