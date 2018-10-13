Mischa Barton Posts Sizzling Selfie With 'The Hills' Stars Audrina Patridge & Stephanie Pratt

Mischa confirmed that she had joined the cast in October with an Insta post declaring, “The secret’s out… I’m joining the cast of The Hills.”

She added, "When MTV approached me with the chance to be a part of the reality show that was inspired by The OC, it felt like the perfect opportunity for an irresistibly inviting new chapter."



In the video, Mischa whips off her sunglasses and announces, “Welcome to The Hills, b***h!”

The actress never appeared on "The Hills" during its six-season run, but her casting in the reboot makes sense. Mischa rose to fame in 2003 thanks to her role as Marissa Cooper on Fox’s "The O.C.," which inspired MTV’s "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County," which then spun off into "The Hills" and "The City."

