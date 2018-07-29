'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Scores Series Best Box Office Opening

After six movies, 22 years, countless bruises and a broken ankle, Tom Cruise's death-defying "Mission: Impossible" stunts continue to pay off at the box office.

"Mission: Impossible — Fallout" easily took the No. 1 spot on the domestic charts this weekend. Paramount Pictures estimates that it earned $61.5 million from 4,386 North American theaters.

Not accounting for inflation, it's a best for the long-running franchise, which has grossed $2.8 billion worldwide, and one of Cruise's biggest too (just shy of "War of the Worlds'" $64.9 million debut in 2005). Internationally, the film earned $92 million from 36 markets which is also a franchise best.