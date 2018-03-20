Mister Rogers Movie Trailer Is Released And It Already Looks Like A Tear-Jerker

Mister Rogers is back in the neighborhood and already has us reaching for the tissues.

The new trailer for "Won’t You Be My Neighbor?" debuted on Tuesday from Focus Features. The upcoming documentary, directed by Oscar winner Morgan Neville pulls back the curtain on the beloved Fred Rogers, the longtime host of legendary children's show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."

In the documentary trailer, experts explain how Rogers became an important member of many children's lives and how the stories he told were so important to shaping young minds. The film also takes a look back at some of the most heartwarming segments in "Mister Rogers" history, and shares never-before-seen clips.

This is the first of two films about Mister Rogers that will be released. In January, it was announced that Tom Hanks would portray the famous entertainer in "You Are My Friend," a story based on a 1998 Esquire profile, where Rogers was interviewed by reporter Tom Junod. Junod went through a personal transformation after meeting Rogers.

Check out the "Won’t You Be My Neighbor?" trailer above!