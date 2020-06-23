Monsta X Announces ‘Live From Seoul With Luv’ Virtual Concert

The kings of Monsta X are doing a virtual concert!

“Live From Seoul with Luv” has been announced and will be the K-pop supergroup’s only full-length global performance in 2020.

It’s going to go down on Saturday, July 25th at 8PM PT/11 PM. Tickets are going on sale on June 26 at 8PM ET on LiveXLive’s site and app, so Monbebe make sure to mark your calendars!

“We are so excited to play this one of a kind global concert with so many surprises for our fans – Monbebe,” Monsta X said in a statement. “We miss everyone so much and since we couldn’t tour this year, we want to give you the opportunity to see us live and spend a few hours together. This is our message to the world, we are all one, and this is the time for Monbebe and people from all over the world to join us live at the same time, and bring new energy to the world.”

On top of the concert, there will also be behind the scenes footage, never-before-seen choreography, both English and Korean language performances, backstage footage, interviews and “docureality-style coverage.” If you’re the ultimate Monbebe there will even be VIP experiences available and exclusive merch!

The announcement about the concert comes after Monsta X released their mini album, “Fantasia X,” which shot to the top of the iTunes chart.

