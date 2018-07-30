The Most Profound Quotes & Hilarious Reactions From 'The Bachelorette: Men Tell All'

"Here's my problem, is that love is a very, very powerful emotion, and I have no respect for anybody that abuses that emotion when they're in need. And, Jean, you were in need. You were in need." – Jason in response to Jean's love comment

"Jordan, you're a modern day narcissist. You fell in love with yourself… for sure. …a long time ago." - Leo

"Are you going to gall in or jump in, David? Of course your'e going to echo Colton." — Jordan in response to David's attacks and him agreeing with everyone.

"This house moved around me. I’m the mouse, they’re the elephant. They’re going to constantly be questioning me for the next 10 years. How did this guy even exist?" - Jordan on why guys are confused by his awesomeness

"People think I’m less of a man because of it and that’s the hardest thing to hear." - Colton on his virginity.