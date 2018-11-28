'Murphy Brown' Closes Out Season 1 In Dec.; Nina Dobrev's 'Fam' Set To Take Over Timeslot

Candice Bergen's "Murphy Brown" will wrap up its 13-episode return season on CBS on Dec. 20.
"Murphy Brown" was originally scheduled for a 13-episode return season. Renewals and cancellations are usually announced in the spring ahead of the next TV season.
Taking over "Murphy Brown's" timeslot, beginning Thursday, Jan. 10 at 9:30 PM ET/PT, is the new comedy "Fam," starring Nina Dobrev and Tone Bell, CBS announced on Wednesday.
The comedy follows a woman "whose vision of a perfect life with her adoring fiancé and his wonderful parents is radically altered when her 16-year-old, out-of-control half-sister unexpectedly comes to live with her. As the family Clem (Dobrev) chose and the family she has blend, Clem realizes that this new happy fam may be the perfection she’s always been seeking," per a logline from the network.
The returned "Murphy Brown" has brought in 6.2 million viewers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The Matt LeBlanc-starring "Man with a Plan" will take over the timeslot of freshman comedy "Happy Together," starting Monday, Feb. 4 at 8:30 PM ET/PT, CBS announced on Wednesday.
UPDATED: This story has been updated to reflect new information…