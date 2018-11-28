'Murphy Brown' Closes Out Season 1 In Dec.; Nina Dobrev's 'Fam' Set To Take Over Timeslot

Candice Bergen's "Murphy Brown" will wrap up its 13-episode return season on CBS on Dec. 20.

"Murphy Brown" was originally scheduled for a 13-episode return season. Renewals and cancellations are usually announced in the spring ahead of the next TV season.

Taking over "Murphy Brown's" timeslot, beginning Thursday, Jan. 10 at 9:30 PM ET/PT, is the new comedy "Fam," starring Nina Dobrev and Tone Bell, CBS announced on Wednesday.