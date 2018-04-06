'Murphy Brown': See The Cast Together Again!

The
"Murphy Brown" cast is back together.
Series star Candice Bergen shared a pic of the gang on her Instagram account on Friday.
"MURPHY BROWN...together again. Coming to your neighborhood TV in the fall. Just in time...," she captioned the pic.
The pic features Nik Dodani, a newcomer to the revival, alongside Candice (Murphy Brown) and her fellow original series stars -- Faith Ford (Corky), Joe Regalbuto (Frank) and Grant Shaud (Miles) -- and Executive Producer/writer Diane English.
Also part of the revival's cast, but not pictured, is CBS alum Jake McDorman ("Limitless").
Jake is playing Murphy's son, who is following in his mother's journalism footsteps. Nik is playing Pat, the social media director of the news show, whose job it is to bring Murphy and co. into the 21st century.
CBS ordered 13 episodes of the comedy, set around a Murphy, an investigative journalist, and the TV show she works for, "FYI."
-- Jolie Lash