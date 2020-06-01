Music Industry Calls For ‘Black Out’ In Solidarity With George Floyd Protests

The music industry is taking a stand in solidarity with nationwide protesters calling for justice following the death of George Floyd in police custody.

A message circulating on social media called for a “Black Out Tuesday” on June 2 to listen to and learn from the Black community. The post read: “Due to recent events please join us as we take an urgent step of action to provoke accountability and change.”

“As gatekeepers of the culture, it’s our responsibility to not only come together to celebrate the wins, but also hold each other up during a loss. Join us on Tuesday June 2 as a day to disconnect from work and reconnect with our community. #THESHOWMUSTBEPAUSED.”

In addition to releasing prior statements denouncing racism, injustice and bigotry, Interscope Records, Universal Music Publishing Group, Republic Records, Kobalt and more have joined forces to pause the music for the day.

Columbia Records, home of Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Chloe X Halle and Lil Nas X, posted, “This is not a day off. Instead, this is a day to reflect and figure out ways to move forward in solidarity. We continue to stand with the Black community, our staff, artists and peers in the music industry. Perhaps with the music off, we can truly listen.”

