'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' Star Nia Vardalos & Husband Ian Gomez Split After 23 Years Of Marriage

It's a big fat Greek divorce for Nia Vardalos and her husband, Ian Gomez.



The couple, whose marriage inspired the movie "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," has split after 23 years of marriage. The couple released a statement to E! News announcing that their split is amicable and that they have been separated for a long period of time.

"We've been respectfully separated for a lengthy period of time. Our relationship became a friendship so the decision to end the marriage is completely mutual and amicable," the couple said in a statement to E! News. "It is our hope that decency will prevail on the reporting of this story which will soon be yesterday's news. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Nia lists the date of separation as June 29, 2017 and the reason for the split is irreconcilable difference.

The pair share a daughter, Ilaria.

"My Big Fat Greek Wedding," which was produced by Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson and written by Nia, was a fan favorite when it was released in 2002. In fact, it snagged a People's Choice Award in 2003 for comedy.

