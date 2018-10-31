Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover Slay Halloween With Recreation Of 'A Star Is Born' On 'Access Live'

"A Star Is Born's" Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper) and Ally Campano (Lady Gaga) may have a little competition for their roles next year, because Access Live's Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover absolutely slayed a recreation of the hit movie!
Seriously, Bradley may be sexy in the movie, but Natalie, with her scruffy beard, and Kit, who channeled Lady Gaga, had some serious chemistry all their own.
Access Live's Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover channel "A Star Is Born" on Halloween on-set! (Credit: Access Live)
Natalie and Kit took us though Jackson and Ally's love story, from when they first met in a drag bar to when they took off on a motorcycle together, to when they shared the stage for their first big performance — the duo even perfected the moment where the happy couple criticizes Ally's nose.
Seriously, best Halloween skit ever.
And yes, we are biased, but this was spot on. Don't believe us!?! Watch it above!