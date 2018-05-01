Natalie Morales Shows Us Chicken 3 Different Ways From Her New Cookbook 'At Home with Natalie'





Chicken Enchiladas Verdes

Serves 6

This is one of my family’s favorites, which I can whip up in a jiffy if I’m using a rotisserie chicken. Whenever I serve this enchilada casserole, it is gone within minutes! The salsa verde really makes the enchiladas, and I always cook extra to really soak the enchiladas. And if there is leftover salsa, it’s great later in the week on eggs, beans, and of course simply served with tortilla chips.

It looks like a lot of ingredients, but don’t let it overwhelm you. This is a really simple enchilada casserole, and if you make it once, you’ll get the hang of it. Also, the mushrooms and corn are optional, but I really like getting more nutrition (not to mention flavor) into each enchilada. Even better, use kernels cut from 2 ears of leftover grilled corn in lieu of frozen.

Ingredients:

1 pound tomatillos

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

½ cup finely diced sweet onion

3 garlic cloves, minced

3 cups low-sodium chicken broth

½ (8-ounce) package cream cheese

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 cups chopped fresh cilantro, plus 1 tablespoon for garnish

½ to 2 jalapeños (according to heat preference), seeded and diced

4 cups shredded cooked chicken (from 3 or 4 grilled chicken breasts)

1½ cups frozen corn kernels, thawed

1 cup thinly sliced mushrooms

1 teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon ground cumin

12 to 14 (6-inch) corn tortilla shells

1 cup crumbled Cotija cheese or queso blanco

1 cup shredded Mexican mixed cheeses (or a mix of cheddar and Monterey Jack)

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

2. Bring a pot of water to a boil. Dip the tomatillos (husks still on) in the water for a few seconds to soften the husks, then remove from the water. The husks should then easily peel off.

3. In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring, until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, for 1 minute.

4. Pour in the broth and add the tomatillos whole. Boil the toma­tillos until they appear to be tender, 6 to 8 minutes.

5. Carefully (it’s hot!) pour the tomatillos and broth from the pan into a large blender or food processor, working in batches, if necessary. Let cool briefly, then add the cream cheese, salt, and pepper. Give it a quick whir until the tomatillos break down, then add the cilantro and jalapeño and pulse.

6. Pour the salsa back into the saucepan and simmer, allowing the flavors to concentrate a bit, for about 10 minutes.

7. Remove 2 cups of the salsa and set aside, leaving the remaining salsa in the saucepan.

8. Stir the shredded chicken, corn, mushrooms, chili powder, and cumin into the saucepan. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms are soft and the chicken absorbs the flavors, 5 to 6 minutes more.

9. Soften and warm the tortillas by sandwiching a few shells be­tween two damp paper towels and microwaving for about 20 seconds.

10. Fill each tortilla shell with 3 to 4 tablespoons of the chicken, mushroom, and corn filling, then roll them. Do not worry if they break a little, as they will still be amazing. Line a 9 by 13-inch baking dish with the rolled enchiladas, squeezing them together as you go.

11. Pour the reserved salsa verde over the top of the enchiladas. Sprinkle the top with the Cotija cheese and then sprinkle on the Mexican shredded cheese. Bake until the cheeses melt, 10 to 12 minutes.

12. Garnish with the rest of the chopped cilantro. Serve right away.