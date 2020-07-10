Naya Rivera And Son Josey Final Moments Together Captured In CCTV Footage

Naya Rivera and her 4-year-old son’s final moments were captured on CCCTV footage nearby the docks at Lake Piru. In the video, Naya is seen pulling up in her Mercedes SUV and parking. Shortly after, Naya, who appears to be clad in a set of white shorts and a hat, gets out of the driver’s side door. She then walks around to the other side of the car to get Josey out, who she helps put on his own backpack.

Naya then opens up the trunk and appears to grab a very large white bag. The two then depart across the parking lot to check in with the boat rental attendant near the docks. Shortly after, the pair board their pontoon boat and Naya navigates the boat off the docks.

Naya was reported missing on July 8 after she failed to return the boat at the end of the three-hour rental. Naya’s son was later located on the boat, asleep and wearing his life vest. His mother was not on the boat, and authorities shared in a press conference on Thursday that they have no reason to believe that Naya ever made it to shore.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office shared that they were focusing all their efforts on a water-based search due to information given to them by Naya’s 4-year-old son, Josey.

“We have recovered video evidence from the dock that show Ms. Rivera and her son being the only two people getting on board the boat. We have no indication that after talking to her son that Ms. Rivera made it to shore,” the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office shared.

“The focus of our search efforts are in the water at this time. One life jacket on board and one on the boy,” they added.

“He gave enough information to investigators to conclude that his mother never made it out of the water,” the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office continued.

The Sheriff’s department also added that the northern part of the lake, where they are currently searching has “terrible visibility” due to it being heavily wooded.

“In the lake, the visibility is terrible. In that area there are a lot of trees and plants and such that can cause entanglements. It makes it unsafe for the divers and makes a more complicated search,” the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office added.

The search continued for the “Glee” star, 33, on Friday.

