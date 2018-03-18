Naya Rivera Auditions For Steven Spieberg's 'West Side Story' On Instagram

Naya Rivera is ready to take on "West Side Story!"

The "Glee" alumna auditioned for Steven Spielberg’s upcoming remake of the musical film in an unconventional way: by posting her audition to Instagram!

On Saturday, the 31-year-old shared a video of herself sitting in front of a camera. "Hi, my name is Naya Rivera, I’m 5'4" and I'm singing for the role of Anita," the songstress said before bursting into her rendition of "America."

"@unitedtalentagency file was too big to send via email for my audition. Thought I'd try it this way," Naya joked in her caption.