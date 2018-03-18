Naya Rivera Auditions For Steven Spieberg's 'West Side Story' On Instagram

Naya Rivera is ready to take on "West Side Story!"
The "Glee" alumna auditioned for Steven Spielberg’s upcoming remake of the musical film in an unconventional way: by posting her audition to Instagram!
On Saturday, the 31-year-old shared a video of herself sitting in front of a camera. "Hi, my name is Naya Rivera, I’m 5'4" and I'm singing for the role of Anita," the songstress said before bursting into her rendition of "America."
"@unitedtalentagency file was too big to send via email for my audition. Thought I'd try it this way," Naya joked in her caption.
The role of Anita, which Naya is hoping to nab, was made famous by Chita Rivera in the original 1957 Broadway musical. Rita Moreno played Anita in the 1961 film version of "West Side Story," earning her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.
Naya has had some practice in the role; her Glee" character, Santana Lopez, played Anita in the William McKinley High School musical.
Shortly after Naya posted her audition to Instagram, Heather Morris – the actress' former "Glee" co-star – came to her friend’s support.
"But no seriously I can't stop watching this video," Heather commented. "So good."
Naya's post followed a trend set by "Dear Evan Hansen" star Ben Platt, who also posted his "West Side Story" audition tape on social media.
"Actors spend lots of time making tapes that never see the light of day- usually embarrassing, poorly shot ones,” the Broadway veteran tweeted on Thursday. "This one I liked (it's still poorly shot) so I’m sharing it- I encourage fellow actors to do the same so long as the material is public stuff."
20th Century Fox, the studio that's producing Spielberg's remake, released a public casting call to fill the musical's main roles – Tony, Maria, Anita and Bernardo – in January.
-- Stephanie Case