Neil Patrick Harris' Dad Undergoes Spinal Surgery & Shares An Emotional Message

Neil Patrick Harris opened up about his dad's recent health battle.
The "How I Met Your Mother" star took to Instagram to share a photo of his dad wearing a hospital gown and smiling up at him and reveal that his dad just underwent a major surgery.
"Please send strength, support and good thoughts to my dad Ron, who underwent spinal surgery on Thursday. The procedure went well, but it’s a difficult recovery. Tough to watch your parent in pain. I love you, Dad," Harris said.
Fans immediately chimed in with messages of support for his dad. Get better soon Mr. Harris.