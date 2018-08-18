Neil Patrick Harris' Dad Undergoes Spinal Surgery & Shares An Emotional Message

'A Series Of Unfortunate Events': Neil Patrick Harris On Playing Count Olaf & Season 2

Neil Patrick Harris opened up about his dad's recent health battle. 

The "How I Met Your Mother" star took to Instagram to share a photo of his dad wearing a hospital gown and smiling up at him and reveal that his dad just underwent a major surgery.

Please send strength, support and good thoughts to my dad Ron, who underwent spinal surgery on Thursday. The procedure went well, but it’s a difficult recovery. Tough to watch your parent in pain. I love you, Dad.

A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on

"Please send strength, support and good thoughts to my dad Ron, who underwent spinal surgery on Thursday. The procedure went well, but it’s a difficult recovery. Tough to watch your parent in pain. I love you, Dad," Harris said. 

Fans immediately chimed in with messages of support for his dad. Get better soon Mr. Harris. 

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News