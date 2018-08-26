Neil Simon, Pulitzer Prize-Winning Playwright & Screenwriter, Dies At 91

The playwright and screenwriter was famous for his hit comedies on the screen and onstage, including "The Odd Couple," "Barefoot in the Park," "The Sunshine Boys" and "Brighton Beach Memoirs." Simon worked in the entertainment industry for more than six decades, following his first Broadway success, "Come Blow Your Horn," in 1961.

He received 16 Tony nominations over his career and won best play three times. He also earned a Pulitzer Prize, four Oscar nominations and the Mark Twain Prize. He was also the only living person to have a Broadway theater named after him.

-- Gabi Duncan