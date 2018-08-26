Neil Simon, Pulitzer Prize-Winning Playwright & Screenwriter, Dies At 91

Neil Simon has passed away at the age of 91, CNN reports.
The playwright and screenwriter died around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City, according to his publicist, Bill Evans. The cause of death was complications with pneumonia.
Playwright Neil Simon attends the Broadway opening night of 'Bonnie & Clyde' at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on December 1, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
The playwright and screenwriter was famous for his hit comedies on the screen and onstage, including "The Odd Couple," "Barefoot in the Park," "The Sunshine Boys" and "Brighton Beach Memoirs." Simon worked in the entertainment industry for more than six decades, following his first Broadway success, "Come Blow Your Horn," in 1961.
He received 16 Tony nominations over his career and won best play three times. He also earned a Pulitzer Prize, four Oscar nominations and the Mark Twain Prize. He was also the only living person to have a Broadway theater named after him.
-- Gabi Duncan