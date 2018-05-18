Netflix Cancels '13 Reasons Why' Season 2 Premiere Following Deadly School Shooting At Santa Fe High School

Netflix announced on Friday that they would be canceling the Los Angeles premiere of "13 Reasons Why" Season 2 following the Santa Fe High School shooting that left at least 10 dead earlier in the day.



"Our hearts are with the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting, and with all victims of gun violence," Netflix said in a statement. "In light of today’s tragedy, we are cancelling the ’13 Reasons Why’ S2 premiere event tonight."

The deadly shooting occurred at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas. March For Our Lives, which was the organization behind the walkouts at schools across the country to protest gun violence, also released a statement via Twitter.

March For Our Lives noted that this is the 22nd school shooting this year.