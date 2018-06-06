Netflix Confirms '13 Reasons Why' Will Return For Season 3 – Is Katherine Langford Out?

'"Hannah...I love you...and I let you go' Those are the words I was able to say six months ago, and now can finally share with you...As most of you know @13reasonswhy was my first ever job and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to tell Hannah's story so fully in season 1, and to be asked back for a season 2," she wrote.

"This show will always be a special part of my life, and regardless of whether Hannah is there or not, I know that I will continue to strive to do work that is meaningful and has a positive impact."