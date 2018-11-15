The Netflix Original Movie 'A Christmas Prince' Is Getting A Royal Sequel!

The sequel picks up a year after the New York journalist and (rightful) heir to the Aldovian thrown got engaged and sealed her romantic fate with a kiss on New Year's Eve.

In the new flick, the two plan to marry in a romantic and extravagant ceremony in Aldovia – on Christmas, of course!

However, Amber gets cold feet when she realizes she might not be cut out to be a Queen. Meanwhile Richard is faced with a political crisis that threatens to tarnish not only the holiday season, but the future of the kingdom!