The Netflix Original Movie 'A Christmas Prince' Is Getting A Royal Sequel!

The future Queen of Aldovia is returning to Netflix just in time for the holidays!

On Thursday, a sneak peek of "A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding" was released and we can't wait to fall in love with Amber and Prince Richard all over again.

The sequel picks up a year after the New York journalist and (rightful) heir to the Aldovian thrown got engaged and sealed her romantic fate with a kiss on New Year's Eve.

In the new flick, the two plan to marry in a romantic and extravagant ceremony in Aldovia – on Christmas, of course!

However, Amber gets cold feet when she realizes she might not be cut out to be a Queen. Meanwhile Richard is faced with a political crisis that threatens to tarnish not only the holiday season, but the future of the kingdom!

View this post on Instagram

Who’s ready.... A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding. Airing November 30 on @netflix. Get your eggnog shots ready. ????????????????????

A post shared by Rose McIver (@imrosemciver) on

As the couple navigates their new identities, the fate of Aldovia and their relationship could be at stake.

Will Amber overcome her royal wedding pains and take her place as Queen? We will be sure to add this one to our Christmas movie binge list!

“A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding” hits Netflix Nov 30.

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rue La La

Related news

Latest News