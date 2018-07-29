Netflix: Premiere Dates For 'Sabrina' & Emma Stone, Jonah Hill Limited Series 'Maniac'

Magic is coming to Netflix in October with the debut of "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina."

The series, about the Archie Comics character Sabrina the Teenage Witch, premieres Oct. 26, 2018 on the streaming platform Netflix announced on Sunday at its portion of the Television Critics Association summer tour.

Starring "Mad Men's" Kiernan Shipka as the title character, the supernatural drama follows the origin story of Sabrina the Teenage Witch. It's being billed as a "dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft." The show also stars Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, Lachlan Watson and Bronson Pinchot.

