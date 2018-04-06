New Mom Kylie Jenner Talks Post-Baby Weight Loss: 'I Need To Lose 20 Pounds'

Kylie Jenner Says Baby Stormi Looks Just Like Her!

Nine weeks after giving birth to her daughter, Stormi, Kylie Jenner has body goals on the brain.

During a Thursday meal, the makeup mogul let fans in on her post-baby weight loss ambitions. In a Snapchat video, Kylie zoomed in on a tray of freshly-baked rolls and a mound of butter, audibly in awe of her mouthwatering snack.

"I need to lose 20 pounds, but this just looks too good!" she exclaimed as a friend passed her a roll on a plate.

This isn't the first time Kylie's talked about her fitness plans since welcoming Stormi into the world. On March 25, the 20-year-old posted a black-and-white throwback photo of herself in a bikini. She gave the snap an aspirational caption -- "Summer goals."

summer goals ???? #tb

Kylie previously revealed in a Twitter Q&A that she gained 40 pounds during her pregnancy. The reality star has showed off her body journey thus far on Instagram, snapping multiple pics of her post-baby tummy. 

Last month, Kylie showed off some skin in a crop top and a high-waisted skirt in a mirror selfie with bestie Jordyn Woods. On Wednesday, the star posed for a similar pic, playfully exposing her midriff in a white sweatshirt.

back at it again

VIDEO: Kendall Jenner Says Baby Stormi Brought Her Closer To Sister Kylie Jenner

-- Stephanie Case

