New Mom Kylie Jenner Talks Post-Baby Weight Loss: 'I Need To Lose 20 Pounds'

Nine weeks after giving birth to her daughter, Stormi, Kylie Jenner has body goals on the brain.

During a Thursday meal, the makeup mogul let fans in on her post-baby weight loss ambitions. In a Snapchat video, Kylie zoomed in on a tray of freshly-baked rolls and a mound of butter, audibly in awe of her mouthwatering snack.

"I need to lose 20 pounds, but this just looks too good!" she exclaimed as a friend passed her a roll on a plate.

This isn't the first time Kylie's talked about her fitness plans since welcoming Stormi into the world. On March 25, the 20-year-old posted a black-and-white throwback photo of herself in a bikini. She gave the snap an aspirational caption -- "Summer goals."