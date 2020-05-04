New ‘Twilight’ Book From Edward’s Perspective Coming 15 Years After Saga Began

Fans of “Twilight” get excited because 15 years after the first book in the saga began, author Stephanie Meyer has a new book, “Midnight Sun.”

Her latest novel shares the love story between Bella Swan and Edward Cullen but this time it’s from Edward’s point-of-view. The original “Twilight” three-book series were told from Bella’s perspective but her latest book will include Edward’s past and his experiences as a vampire.

Meyer said in a press release, “I hope this book gives my readers a little pleasure to anticipate and, if it arrives, a chance to live in an imaginary world for a while,” she said. “I can’t express how much I appreciate the patience of my readers, and their support over the years it took to finish ‘Midnight Sun.’”

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new novel after a partial draft of the first chapter titled, “First Sight” was released in 2008.

“There is so much more to his side of the story than there is to Bella’s in that first chapter,” the author wrote on her website 12 years ago. “His side of Bella’s first day at Forks High School is a hundred times more exciting than her own.”

The four films which were based on the book series earned $3.346 billion at the box office from 2008-2012 and were worldwide phenomenons.

“Midnight Sun” will be available on August 4, 2020.

