Nick & Joe Jonas Now Understand Why Brother Kevin Was A 'Groomzilla' During Wedding Planning (Exclusive)

The tables have turned for Kevin Jonas!
The oldest Jonas brother chatted with Access exclusively on Monday and dished about watching younger siblings Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas get ready to tie the knot with Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra, respectively.
"They are both engaged, so it's exciting for sure," Kevin said. "There's a lot of great, family fun events on the horizon."
Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonasattend the John Varvatos Fall/Winter 2018 Show - Front Row at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on January 26, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
The 31-year-old father of two married wife Danielle Jonas back in 2009, but he admitted he hasn't given his brothers too much advice about marriage because "they're going to do it their way." However, the three have found common ground when it comes to wedding planning!
"They gave me such a hard time when I was planning my wedding with Danielle," Kevin explained. "I totally became a groomzilla, but they totally get it now. They understand the excitement and the level of stress and all the stuff I was dealing with."
Now that it's their time, Kevin is way more relaxed. "It's pretty exciting," he said. "I can just attend and hang out. It will be great."
Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner seen on a night out at 34 restaurant in Mayfair on July 16, 2018 in London (Getty Images)
Meanwhile, Kevin and Danielle will be celebrating their nine-year wedding anniversary on Dec. 19 — and the singer already has a surprise up his sleeve for his longtime love!
"As long as I can get a babysitter, we're going to be set!" Kevin said. "It's always a little challenging. We didn't really think it through too well because it's so close to Christmas that it's hard to go away and do something, but we still make it special. Next year is 10, so I'm going to have to do something big!"
The couple and their daughters, 4-year-old Alena and 2-year-old Valentina, will also take part in the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with PAW Patrol rescue pup Chase as he floats down the streets of New York on Thursday!