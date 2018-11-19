Nick & Joe Jonas Now Understand Why Brother Kevin Was A 'Groomzilla' During Wedding Planning (Exclusive)

The 31-year-old father of two married wife Danielle Jonas back in 2009, but he admitted he hasn't given his brothers too much advice about marriage because "they're going to do it their way." However, the three have found common ground when it comes to wedding planning!

"They gave me such a hard time when I was planning my wedding with Danielle," Kevin explained. "I totally became a groomzilla, but they totally get it now. They understand the excitement and the level of stress and all the stuff I was dealing with."

Now that it's their time, Kevin is way more relaxed. "It's pretty exciting," he said. "I can just attend and hang out. It will be great."