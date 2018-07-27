Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged: Report

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are reportedly engaged!
After two months of dating, Nick proposed to Priyanka a week ago on her 36th birthday while the two were in London, People reports.
Nick, 25, closed down a Tiffany & Co store in order to pick out a sparkler ahead of his London proposal, People reports. The timing would make sense, since all of the Jonas brothers reunited in London last week and headed out on a night on the town together. Joe Jonas was spotted out with his fiancée Sophie Turner, Nick and Priyanka were there together, and Kevin Jonas arrived solo.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas seen on a night out at 34 restaurant in Mayfair on July 16, 2018 in London (Getty Images)
Nick and Priyanka, 36, first set the rumor mill buzzing at the 2017 Met Gala when they walked the red carpet together, but the pair insisted back then they were just walking the carpet together because they were wearing the same designer. In spring 2018, the duo began spending more time together and officially made their coupledom official when they attended a Memorial Day weekend boat trip with several celeb pals.
Since then, the duo have jetsetted from Los Angeles to NYC to London to India and have spent quality time with both each other's families. The pair also definitely have wedding fever — Priyanka attended Nick's cousin's wedding in New Jersey and Nick attended a close pal's engagement party with Priyanka in India.
This will be the first marriage for both.