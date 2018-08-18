Nick Jonas Calls Priyanka Chopra The 'Future Mrs. Jonas' In Stunning Engagement Photo

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra confirm their engagement with a stunning engagement photo in Mumbai. (Credit: Instagram)
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a beuatiful engagement bash in Mumbai, complete with tradition, sweet gestures and a whole love of love.
Nick shared their official engagement portrait on his Instagram account, writing, "Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.."
In the sweet photo, Priyanka is flashing her massive solitaire diamond ring and looking lovingly up at Nick. She's clad in a traditional yellow dress and Nick is looking sweetly right back at her and rocking a white tunic.
The "Quantico" star shared the same photo with a touching tribute to Nick. "Taken.. With all my heart and soul.."
The couple's stunning engagement party in Mumbai included a blending of both of their families. Nick's dad Kevin Jonas and his mom, Denise, were on tap for the special occasion. Kevin posted the same photo as his son and captioned it, "So happy for the engagement of our son @nickjonas and we welcome @priyankachopra into our family with love and excitement."
Joe Jonas also was thrilled for this brother. While he didn't appear to be at the Mumbai bash, he shared their engagement photo and wrote alongside it, "I couldn’t be happier for my brother. Welcome to the family @priyankachopra We love you 🤗."
Priyanka told her fans that the only way to make a marriage work is with love, family and god, and she shared several intimate moments from the celebration on her own account.
In one snap, Kevin's parents are posing for a family portrait with Priyanka's mother and brother, while she and Nick share a laugh. In another, the happy new couple are participating in a special ceremony and praying. And Priyanka is also showing off her gorgeous engagement ring in another.
"The only way to do this... with Family and God. Thank you all for your wishes and blessings 🙏🏼♥️🎉," Priyanka wrote on Insta.
Congratulations to the future Mr. and Mrs. Jonas!
