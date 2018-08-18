Nick Jonas Calls Priyanka Chopra The 'Future Mrs. Jonas' In Stunning Engagement Photo



Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a beuatiful engagement bash in Mumbai, complete with tradition, sweet gestures and a whole love of love.

Nick shared their official engagement portrait on his Instagram account, writing, "Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.."

In the sweet photo, Priyanka is flashing her massive solitaire diamond ring and looking lovingly up at Nick. She's clad in a traditional yellow dress and Nick is looking sweetly right back at her and rocking a white tunic.