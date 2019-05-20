Nick Jonas Caught Red-Handed Copping A Feel On Priyanka Chopra’s Backside

Now that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are married, he’s clearly got no problem copping a feel with his leading lady.

Over the weekend at Cannes, Nick and Priyanka stepped out at numerous parties and premieres together, but it’s one photo of the happy couple that has us talking. In a snap posted to both Nick and Priyanka’s Instagram accounts, Nick can be seen holding his wife in a warm embrace with his hand placed lovingly on her backside. But it’s the case of the missing thumb that has us really talking. Priyanka’s Spring 2019 TommyXZendaya orange gown featured an extremely low, open back, and it looks like Mr. Jonas decided to take advantage of the situation.

In the snap, Nick’s finger has dipped underneath the fabric leading us to believe that he’s copping a major feel or had the wildest photoshop fail of all time. We’re going with the former in this case.

Hey, can we blame him? The duo are definitely still in their newlywed phase after tying the knot in early December 2018 with multiple lavish bashes in India and the United States.

Check out all the stunning outfits Priyanka rocked during Cannes below!

