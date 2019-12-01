Nick Jonas Gushes Over Priyanka Chopra On Their First Wedding Anniversary: ‘Forever Isn’t Long Enough’

Nick Jonas has so much love for his wife Priyanka Chopra!

The Jonas Brothers’ frontman took to Instagram to pay tribute to his leading lady on their first wedding anniversary.

“One year ago today we said forever,” Nick captioned a sweet throwback snap of the pair from their special day.

Adding, “Well forever isn’t nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary.”

In her own post, Priyanka shared a video and two snaps on Instagram from their wedding festivities.

“My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment…thank you for finding me.. Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas ❤️💋 And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed,” she wrote.

The lovebirds tied the knot a year ago in a lavish celebration at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, that included a western ceremony as well as a traditional Hindu service.

“One of the most special things our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures,” the actress wrote on Instagram at the time. “And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing.”

Just a few days before the two celebrated their special anniversary, Priyanka surprised her hubby with a gift — a German shepherd puppy named Gino.

“Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman,” Nick wrote on Instagram alongside a vid of his new furry pal. “I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra.”