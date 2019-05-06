Nick Jonas Is Riding His Bike To The Met Gala Like A True New Yorker

Just when you thought Nick Jonas couldn’t get any cooler, he decided to be a true New Yorker and hightail it uptown to the Upper East Side to the Met Gala— by riding his bike! The “Jealous” singer hopped on a CitiBike and headed up the West Side Highway path in order to get to the Met Gala lickety split. Hey, the subway is crowded at this hour, and on top of it the traffic on 5th is a nightmare by now.

Based on his casual attire, it looks like Nick was only using his wheels to get to an uptown hotel to get ready to go to the Met Gala, but then again with this year’s camp theme perhaps he’s just going casual.

When @nickjonas turns into a total New Yorker in prep for the #MetGala! pic.twitter.com/tBEWkMsnpr — Access (@accessonline) May 6, 2019

Let’s face it though — it doesn’t really matter what Nick Jonas wears tonight. All eyes will be on his lovely bride, Priyanka Chopra, who is set to host the evening with Anna Wintour. Priyanka gushed earlier in the day that the Met Gala is definitely a special place for her and Nick, because it’s where their love really blossomed.

Aww… we can’t wait to see these two!