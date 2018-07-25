Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas Offer Prayers For Demi Lovato As She Recovers From Apparent Overdose

(Getty Images)
Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas continue to stand by their friend Demi Lovato as she recovers from an apparent drug overdose.
After news broke that the "Tell Me You Love Me" singer was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, her former co-stars took to social media to ask fans for their prayers and well-wishes.
"Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi," Nick shared on Twitter. "All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter. #prayfordemi"
Joe, who dated Demi in 2010, shared a similar sentiment—praising his ex-girlfriend's strength. "I am thinking of @DDLovato right now. She needs our prayers and support. We all know how strong you are Demi," he wrote.
The Jonas Brothers have been close friends with the 25-year-old singer since starring alongside her in the 2008 hit Disney Channel movie "Camp Rock." The massively successful film catapulted Demi into the spotlight and spawned a sequel in 2010, "Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam."
Demi's friendship with Nick and Joe almost came to an end later that year after her struggles with addiction derailed their summer tour. The "Confident" songstress was forced to back out of the Jonas Brothers' 2010 tour after she infamously punched her backup dancer—which led Demi to enter rehab.
Nick previously admitted that he was fuming after the incident, fearing his band would get sued. "It was bad," he opened up to Billboard. "On top of losing a friend, we have seven dates left, it's a big production, people are expecting to see Demi and that's not going to happen. I was angry."
The former Disney Channel stars were able to repair their broken friendship after Demi completed her stint in rehab.
"After treatment, I had to have some time sober before I wasn’t embarrassed to talk to him," Demi confessed to Billboard. "The first time we saw each other since that tour was my [2012 Los Angeles] concert at the Greek [Theater]. We caught up right before the show, then performed. It was an emotional reunion – I got one of my best friends back."