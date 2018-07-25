Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas Offer Prayers For Demi Lovato As She Recovers From Apparent Overdose

Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas continue to stand by their friend Demi Lovato as she recovers from an apparent drug overdose.

After news broke that the "Tell Me You Love Me" singer was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, her former co-stars took to social media to ask fans for their prayers and well-wishes.

"Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi," Nick shared on Twitter. "All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter. #prayfordemi"