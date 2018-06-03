Nick Jonas Makes Flirty Comment About Priyanka Chopra's Smile Amid Dating Reports

Nick Jonas can't keep his admiration for Priyanka Chopra to himself.
The singer and actor left a flirty comment on the gorgeous star's Instagram on Sunday, after she shared a fun snap of herself grabbing burgers with a couple of girlfriends.
The yummy food and good company helped capture Priyanka's infectious happiness in the photo, and her reported beau took obvious notice.
"That smile," Nick wrote, alongside a red heart emoji.
The pair has fueled romance speculation since spending Memorial Day weekend together, getting cozy aboard a yacht with fellow celebs including Wilmer Valderrama and Chord Overstreet.
An eyewitness also shared video of the stars attending a Los Angeles Dodgers game together just days earlier.
While Nick and Priyanka have yet to officially confirm their relationship status, they made a big non-verbal statement when stepping out for a romantic dinner date at West Hollywood hot spot Toca Madera on Thursday night.
WATCH: Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Cuddle Up On Date Night
Their chemistry seems to have been brewing for quite some time. The duo attended the 2017 Met Gala together, but Priyanka made light of the outing during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" shortly afterward – even poking fun at her and Nick's 10-year age difference.
"We were both wearing Ralph Lauren and so we decided to go together," Priyanka said at the time. "It was fun. I didn’t ask his age. What is it? 11?"
-- Erin Biglow