Nick Jonas Performs With Priyanka Chopra At Orphanage In India

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are spreading their love!

The couple took a break from their engagement festivities in India to spend time with children at a Mumbai orphanage on Monday.

The 25-year-old singer performed an a capella rendition of the Jonas Brothers' hit "Lovebug" for the group of girls while his proud fiancée smiled and clapped along to the song. Nick's parents were also spotted in the crowd cheering him on.