Nick Jonas Performs With Priyanka Chopra At Orphanage In India

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are spreading their love!
The couple took a break from their engagement festivities in India to spend time with children at a Mumbai orphanage on Monday.
The 25-year-old singer performed an a capella rendition of the Jonas Brothers' hit "Lovebug" for the group of girls while his proud fiancée smiled and clapped along to the song. Nick's parents were also spotted in the crowd cheering him on.
"12 years of knowing these girls and in minutes they get all love struck by the #lovebug...," Priyanka captioned the sweet clip on Instagram. "Thank you @nickjonas and our families. Thank you to the sisters and all the girls at St. Catherine's orphanage for opening your hearts to us again. I'll see you next time."
The duo confirmed their engagement over the weekend while celebrating in India with Nick's parents and Priyanka's mom and brother.
The former "Quantico" star also showed off her ring for the first time in a romantic snap with her soon-to-be husband. "Taken.. With all my heart and soul..," she captioned the pic.
Nick also shared photos of the couple and their family participating in a traditional Hindu prayer ceremony. "Prayer, family and loved ones as the foundation to this new chapter," he wrote.
