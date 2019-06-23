Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Join Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner In Paris Ahead Of Wedding

It looks like friends and family of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are getting ready for their second wedding!

The lovebirds were spotted walking the streets of Paris with Nick Jonas and actor Wilmer Valderrama on Sunday.

“We made it. Happy to be here, really excited to take in the week! Where you all at?” the actor, who also brought his reported girlfriend Amanda Pacheco to Paris, said on his Instagram Story on Sunday.

Joe’s sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra, was also snapped walking the streets of Paris over the weekend.

The sightings come after the sweet couple shared snaps from the City of Love this week, which has sparked major speculation that the pair might be prepping for their second wedding.

On Saturday, both Sophie and Joe shared the same adorable PDA selfie, with the caption, “🇫🇷 me 😏.”

The couple surprised fans when they tied the knot in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards in April of this year.

Diplo documented the nuptials on his Instagram Story and in live video, giving fans a peek at the couple entering a Sin City chapel and later exchanging vows. Joe’s brothers Nick and Kevin were on hand at the altar in matching suits.

Sorry we are speechless over this Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas surprise wedding in Vegas! With @diplo documenting the whole thing! pic.twitter.com/01BWoKC7xb — Access (@accessonline) May 2, 2019

The couple has always planned to have another more traditional wedding abroad. Just last month, Priyanka spilled some major deets to Access about Joe and Sophie’s second nuptials in France.

