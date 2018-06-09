Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Step Out In New York City Together

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are too cute!
The rumored couple stepped out in public at JFK Airport in New York City on Friday.
Nick opted for a casual jean jacket, which he paired with a baseball cap and sunglasses. While Priyanka looked stunning in a pink number with a white coat and sunglasses.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at JFK airport on June 8, 2018 in New York City (Getty Images)
The duo has kept quiet about if they are officially an item, but they are fueling romance rumors with their cute online banter.
Nick previously shared a video of himself with a koala in Australia on Instagram, and Priyanka left a flirty comment.
"Who is cuter? Lol," she wrote on the snap.
Nick's also a fan of Priyanka's social media game. He commented on a cute snap of her with two of her friends.
"That smile," Nick commented, adding a red heart emoji.
They originally sparked romance rumors when they spent Memorial Day weekend together, when they also hung out with friends Wilmer Valderrama and Chord Overstreet on a yacht.
Nick and Priyanka are one adorable couple!
-- Stephanie Swaim