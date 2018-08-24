Is Nick Jonas' Romantic New Song 'Right Now' About Priyanka Chopra?

Nick Jonas hasn't said much about his whirlwind romance with Priyanka Chopra, but his new song may finally give fans a peek into their summer lovin'!
On Friday, the 25-year-old dropped his collaboration with German DJ and record producer Robin Schulz, "Right Now." The EDM flavored pop track is filled with romantic lyrics that are suspiciously relatable to his relationship with Nick's Bollywood star boo.
In the song, Nick sings, "Right now, you know I miss your body/So I won't kiss nobody until you come back home." This can clearly apply to the couple's long distance love, as the two jetted off to England, India and Thailand to spend quality time together between their busy work schedules.
Later in the song, Nick alludes to popping the question to his muse by promising to never let her go again.
"And I swear, the next time that I hold you/I won't let you go nowhere/You'll never be alone, I'll never let you go," he croons.
Could this lovestruck line give fans insight into why the couple got engaged so quickly?
After two months of dating, Nick proposed to Priyanka, 36, a week ago on her 36th birthday while the two were in London last month. The couple first set the rumor mill buzzing at the 2017 Met Gala when they walked the red carpet together, but the pair insisted back then they were just walking the carpet together because they were wearing the same designer. In spring 2018, the duo began spending more time together and officially made their coupledom official when they attended a Memorial Day weekend boat trip with several celeb pals.