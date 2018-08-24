Is Nick Jonas' Romantic New Song 'Right Now' About Priyanka Chopra?

In the song, Nick sings, "Right now, you know I miss your body/So I won't kiss nobody until you come back home." This can clearly apply to the couple's long distance love, as the two jetted off to England, India and Thailand to spend quality time together between their busy work schedules.

Later in the song, Nick alludes to popping the question to his muse by promising to never let her go again.

"And I swear, the next time that I hold you/I won't let you go nowhere/You'll never be alone, I'll never let you go," he croons.

Could this lovestruck line give fans insight into why the couple got engaged so quickly?