Nick Jonas Takes A Romantic Video Of Priyanka Chopra On Trip To India

Things are moving fast in Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's summer romance!

The "Find You" singer and the "Quantico" actress were spotted by paparazzi out and about in Mumbai, India on Friday night. According to PEOPLE, the lovebirds made the trip abroad to Priyanka's home country so that Nick could meet her mother, Madhu.

Hours after they were photographed, Nick shared an adorable Instagram video of Priyanka giggling as they enjoyed their overseas trip. "Her," he simply captioned the post, adding a heart-eyed emoji to express his feelings.

Priyanka looked radiant in her beau's short video, wearing a gingham crop top and skirt, her hair pulled back into an updo.