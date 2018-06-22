Nick Jonas Takes A Romantic Video Of Priyanka Chopra On Trip To India

Things are moving fast in Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's summer romance!
The "Find You" singer and the "Quantico" actress were spotted by paparazzi out and about in Mumbai, India on Friday night. According to PEOPLE, the lovebirds made the trip abroad to Priyanka's home country so that Nick could meet her mother, Madhu.
Hours after they were photographed, Nick shared an adorable Instagram video of Priyanka giggling as they enjoyed their overseas trip. "Her," he simply captioned the post, adding a heart-eyed emoji to express his feelings.
Priyanka looked radiant in her beau's short video, wearing a gingham crop top and skirt, her hair pulled back into an updo.
Nick Jonas takes a short video of Priyanka Chopra in India on June 22, 2018. (Nick Jonas / Instagram)
Meeting Priyanka's family is a natural step for the couple, who traveled to Atlantic City to attend Nick's cousin's wedding earlier this month. The "Baywatch" star met Nick's own parents at the event and looked happy amongst the Jonas family.
Nick and Priyanka were first publicly seen together at the 2017 Met Ball, to which they both wore Ralph Lauren designs. When asked on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" if there were any "flirtatious vibes" between the two that night, Priyanka responded, "We didn’t have time yet. Maybe the next time we meet?"
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons:Art of the In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jackson Lee/FilmMagic)
Romance rumors surrounding the pair reignited over Memorial Day Weekend this year, when Priyanka and Nick were spotted cozying up at the "Beauty and the Beast" concert at the Hollywood Bowl and catching a Los Angeles Dodgers game. They also yachted with a large group of pals, including Wilmer Valderrama, Chord Overstreet, Glen Powell and Jack McBrayer.
