Nickelodeon Alum Josh Peck Expecting First Child With Wife Paige O'Brien

"Drake & Josh" star Josh Peck is going to be a dad. A dad!
The 31-year-old announced that he and his wife, Paige O'Brien, are expecting their first child. Josh announced their baby news in a sweet Instagram post on Thursday.
"Oh baby. Literally, there's a baby in there," he captioned the pic. Josh's sweet snap shows Paige holding her growing baby bump as her man places his hand on her back. Too cute!
Paige shared an up-close look at her belly in a black-and-red polka dot dress. "We're havin' a baby!" she wrote.
The couple's friends and family are just as excited over their happy announcement, too. Josh's former "Grandfathered" co-star – and fellow new dad – John Stamos took to Twitter to celebrate the couple's reveal. "The greatest news EVER," he wrote.
While it's been several years since Josh won fans over as the quirky Josh Nichols in "Drake & Josh," the actor has become a YouTube sensation thanks to his frequent collaborations with the "Vlog Squad" – David Dobrik and Jason Nash.
Twitter erupted with jokes over their reactions to Josh's baby news, with fans hilariously predicting how the Internet pranksters would welcome his future bundle of joy.
Congrats, Josh! Hug me, brotha!