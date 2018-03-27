Nickelodeon Cutting Ties With 'iCarly 'Creator Dan Schneider

Nickelodeon is breaking ties with the creator of some of its top shows, including "Henry Danger" and "iCarly."

Dan Schneider has worked with the children's television network since 1993. Some of his other hits include "Drake & Josh," ''Victorious" and "Kenan & Kel."

In a joint statement, Nickelodeon, Schneider and his production company, Schneider's Bakery, agreed it "is a natural time" to pursue other opportunities and projects because several Schneider's Bakery projects are wrapping up.

Dan Schneider accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award onstage during Nickelodeon's 27th Annual Kids' Choice Awards held at USC Galen Center on March 29, 2014 in Los Angeles

(Getty Images)

The decision followed conversations "about next directions and future opportunities."

