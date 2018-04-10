Nicki Minaj Announces Two New Singles Will Drop This Thursday

Hold on to your wigs because Nicki Minaj is back!
On Monday, the 35-year-old rapper announced that her two new singles – "Barbie Tingz" and "Chun-Li" – will drop Thursday, April 12.
Nicki appears to get into character on the album art for the upcoming tracks. In "Chun-Li," the Grammy nominee shows off her famous assets as she takes a seat on a chair. Serving face, Nicki's hair is tied up into two buns while she stares fiercely into the camera.
For "Barbie Tingz," Nicki is ready for the ball. She gives Marie Antoinette a run for her money in a giant hoop skirt and tight corset. The track may be a shout out to her fans, who Nicki dubs her "Barbz."
The "Anaconda" rapper has maintained a relatively low profile this year. Before announcing her singles, Nicki's last posts on social media were in December 2017. Her disappearance caused such a stir that Wendy Williams even launched an investigation to find out where she went!
Rumors are swirling that Nicki will drop her upcoming fourth studio album sometime this year – the follow-up to 2014's "The Pinkprint." Last year, she shared three new tracks in a surprise release, including "Regret In Your Tears," "No Frauds" with Lil Wayne and Drake and "Changed It."