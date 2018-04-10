Nicki Minaj Announces Two New Singles Will Drop This Thursday

For "Barbie Tingz," Nicki is ready for the ball. She gives Marie Antoinette a run for her money in a giant hoop skirt and tight corset. The track may be a shout out to her fans, who Nicki dubs her "Barbz."

The "Anaconda" rapper has maintained a relatively low profile this year. Before announcing her singles, Nicki's last posts on social media were in December 2017. Her disappearance caused such a stir that Wendy Williams even launched an investigation to find out where she went!