Nicki Minaj Announces Two New Singles Will Drop This Thursday

Hold on to your wigs because Nicki Minaj is back!

On Monday, the 35-year-old rapper announced that her two new singles – "Barbie Tingz" and "Chun-Li" – will drop Thursday, April 12.

Nicki appears to get into character on the album art for the upcoming tracks. In "Chun-Li," the Grammy nominee shows off her famous assets as she takes a seat on a chair. Serving face, Nicki's hair is tied up into two buns while she stares fiercely into the camera.

For "Barbie Tingz," Nicki is ready for the ball. She gives Marie Antoinette a run for her money in a giant hoop skirt and tight corset. The track may be a shout out to her fans, who Nicki dubs her "Barbz."

The "Anaconda" rapper has maintained a relatively low profile this year. Before announcing her singles, Nicki's last posts on social media were in December 2017. Her disappearance caused such a stir that Wendy Williams even launched an investigation to find out where she went!

Wendy Williams Launches Campaign To Find Out Where Nicki Minaj Is!

Rumors are swirling that Nicki will drop her upcoming fourth studio album sometime this year  – the follow-up to 2014's "The Pinkprint." Last year, she shared three new tracks in a surprise release, including "Regret In Your Tears," "No Frauds" with Lil Wayne and Drake and "Changed It."

