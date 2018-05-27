Nicki Minaj Dishes Relationship Advice After Fueling Eminem Romance Rumors

Bow down to her Minajesty.

Nicki Minaj got real about relationships, sharing some powerful advice with her fans. In anticipation of her upcoming album – titled "Queen" – the rapper opened up about the importance of knowing your self worth.

"I've been proposed to 3 times; asked by 4 boyfriends to have their child," she wrote. "Being emotionally, mentally, or physically abused just to crack a fake smile on the gram & show off a ring is not happiness. Being cheated on, humiliated, belittled... for the gram?"