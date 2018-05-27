Nicki Minaj Dishes Relationship Advice After Fueling Eminem Romance Rumors

Bow down to her Minajesty.
Nicki Minaj got real about relationships, sharing some powerful advice with her fans. In anticipation of her upcoming album – titled "Queen" – the rapper opened up about the importance of knowing your self worth.
"I've been proposed to 3 times; asked by 4 boyfriends to have their child," she wrote. "Being emotionally, mentally, or physically abused just to crack a fake smile on the gram & show off a ring is not happiness. Being cheated on, humiliated, belittled... for the gram?"
The 35-year-old went on to encourage her followers to be strong, independent queens.
"You were a Queen before him. You'll be a Queen after him. He can't make or break you. Being equally yoked is what you should strive for. Spirituality is key. Once your spirit can soar on its own, then you are ready to 'allow' him the privilege of ur time," Nicki continued.
As for her own love life, Nicki revealed she has no plans to settle down with a man anytime soon.
"New boy asked if I could have his baby in a year & a half. On God I said: 'ain't pushin out his babies til he buy da rock.' Then I busted out laughing. He said: 'I’ll put a ring on it. I'll do anything it takes.' Yet all I could think of his how much I love my new found freedom."
The "Chun-Li" singer ignited a social media firestorm after fueling rumors of a romance with fellow rapper Eminem. Not only did she shout out Eminem in a new rap verse – "I met Slim Shady. I bagged an Em! – but Nicki also wrote back to a fan with a simple "Yes" when asked if they were dating.
While the status of the rap royals' relationship remains unclear, one thing is for sure – Nicki will always be the queen of her own music kingdom.