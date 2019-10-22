Nicki Minaj Marries Kenneth Perry In Surprise Wedding After A Year Of Dating

Nicki Minaj is a married woman!

The rapper shared the happy news on Instagram announcing that she and boyfriend Kenneth Perry tied the knot after dating for a little under a year.

She celebrated the joyous occasion with a short-and-sweet clip on her Instagram. The video showed a white mug with “Mrs.” written in cursive next to a baseball cap reading “Bride,” followed by a mug and cap saying “Mr.” and “Groom.”

“Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19,” the rapper wrote next to the photo, alongside wedding and crying emojis. We can only assume the rapper is emotional over her big day—and her new legal name!

Nicki and Kenneth became Instagram official in December of last year shortly after the “Super Bass” star’s birthday. Nicki shared a series of photos of the two and their friends celebrating in Turks and Caicos.

The pair quickly became close, and Nicki has referred to him as her husband in the past—even before they were married!

“Every night when I get out of the shower, my husband takes this really good lotion that we just bought, and he massages my feet, and rubs them, and he rubs each toe individually, and the heel, and the ball of my foot, and he does it all,” Nicki said in a March episode of her Beats1 show “Queen Radio.”

We hope Mr. Petty continues to treat the new Mrs. Petty like a Queen!