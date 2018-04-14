Nicki Minaj Parties It Up With Kylie Jenner, Shania Twain, Timothee Chalamet & More At Star Studded Coachella Event

Nicki Minaj is having a blast at Coachella.
The rapper took to Instagram to share updates from the Tao x Revolve - Desert Nights party presented by Palms Casino Resort and PUMA with pals Kylie Jenner, The Weeknd, Chance the Rapper and more!
She first posted a video that shows her hanging with Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Kourtney Kardashian, Quavo from Migos and Chance the Rapper.
"#Coachella blasting #Anybody @thuggerthugger1 ft the Big Barbie," the caption reads.
The "Chun-Li" singer also shared that she met Shania Twain!
"@shaniatwain is so dope in real life. @theweeknd @frenchmontana @nav @belly," the caption reads.
Timothee Chalamet was also with them and is seen in the second photo in her post.
Nicki knows how to have a good time!
-- Stephanie Swaim