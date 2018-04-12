Nicki Minaj Returns With New Music & Talks Being 'Hurt' By Cardi B

(Getty Images)
Is Nicki Minaj taking shots at Cardi B with her epic comeback singles?
After a year-long music hiatus, the Grammy-nominated rapper released two fiery new tracks on Thursday, "Chun-Li" and "Barbie Tingz."
Both songs have Nicki reclaiming her throne as the queen of rap, but also warning haters and copycats that she is here to slay.
"It's time to make hits and it's time to diss," she spits out on "Barbie Tingz."
"Let's be real, all you b***ches wanna look like me / Wanna be in demand, get booked like me."
Fans immediately speculated that the lyrics take aim at fellow chart-topper, Cardi B, whose debut album "Invasion of Privacy" dropped last Friday.
Nicki opened up about her strained relationship with the "Bodak Yellow" rapper to Beats 1 Radio host Zane Lowe.
"Shout out to Cardi and all the new female rappers who are doing their thing," she said.
"The only thing with Cardi that really hurt my feelings was the first interview she did after 'MotorSport' came out," referring to Cardi's sit-down with The Breakfast Club last September.
"If a female of that stature did a feature with me on it, I would’ve been singing their praises … She looked so aggravated and angry."
In said interview, Cardi awkwardly evaded questions about her relationship with Nicki, causing fans to think a rivalry was brewing between the two. It wasn't until just last week when the mom-to-be put the feud rumors to rest.
"I really feel like fans and people, they really want to see that happen because it’s really entertaining," Cardi told Beats 1 Radio.
"What do people expect from me? I've already said she's an amazing artist, I pay my respects to her. I've done videos before of me jamming to her songs … Y'all want me to say something bad."
After hearing this, Nicki reveals she finally felt respected by the "Be Careful" singer.
"I fully supported her, and up until that recent interview she did, I've never seen her show me genuine love. I can only imagine how many girls wish they could've been on singles with Nicki Minaj," she shared with Zane Lowe.
It sounds like both artists are over any bad blood … for now.