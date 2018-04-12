Nicki Minaj Returns With New Music & Talks Being 'Hurt' By Cardi B

Nicki opened up about her strained relationship with the "Bodak Yellow" rapper to Beats 1 Radio host Zane Lowe.

"Shout out to Cardi and all the new female rappers who are doing their thing," she said.

"The only thing with Cardi that really hurt my feelings was the first interview she did after 'MotorSport' came out," referring to Cardi's sit-down with The Breakfast Club last September.

"If a female of that stature did a feature with me on it, I would’ve been singing their praises … She looked so aggravated and angry."