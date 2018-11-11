Nicki Minaj Shocks As She Says Michael B. Jordan Is Going To Be Taking Off Her Dress After People's Choice Awards

What's going on with Nicki Minaj and Michael B. Jordan!?!?

Nicki caused a ruckus on Sunday night when she accepted her award for Choice Female Artist of the Year and took the stage in a super sexy custom Donatella Versace dress — which she said Michael B. Jordan would be taking off her later!

"I want to thank Donatella Versace for this custom Versace dress, and I want to thank Michael B. Jordan, who will be taking it off me tonight."

Yes, you read that right. Nicki made it sound like she and Michael would be taking part in a little sexy time later in the evening.

So what's going on Barbz? Are Michael and Nicki a thing now!? We wish we could say we have the hot tea on this — but this new 'ship is all news to us!