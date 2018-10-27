Nicky Hilton Recreates Sister Paris' Iconic 21st Birthday Look For Halloween

(L-R) Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton attend the Monse launch party during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by CJ Rivera/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows)
No one knows Paris Hilton better than her sister!
Nicky Hilton did a pitch-perfect sendup of her "Simple Life" sibling at Friday night's Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills, transforming head-to-toe into the former reality star.
While the 35-year-old had a lot of noteworthy Paris outfits from which to draw costume inspiration – from her 2005 Playboy Mansion lingerie bunny look to her hot pink bikini and Louie Vuitton bag combo – she ultimately chose to recreate her sis' sparkly 21st birthday dress.
Nicky first hinted that she was stepping into a young Paris' shoes for Halloween on her Instagram Stories, sharing a throwback snap of her sib getting down for her big 2-1.
"Mood," the mom of two captioned the pic.
The heiress then gave fans a tiny peek at her Friday night ensemble, showing off a glitzy "21" tiara and a diamond choker necklace.
"Guess who?" she wrote.
Soon after, Nicky shared a full-body photo of her costume, featuring a low-cut party dress and matching glittery pumps.
"21 again tonight!" she quipped, adding a blonde princess emoji to her caption.
True to form, Paris gave her elder sister's costume her catchphrase of approval in the comments: "That's hot!"
While Nicky's Halloween look was certainly creative, she wasn't the only one that channeled "PH vibes" for the holiday. On Friday, Paris reposted an Instagram Stories video of a fan lip syncing to her 2006 bop, "Stars Are Blind," in a blonde wig and a hot pink Juicy tracksuit.
"Loves it," she wrote overtop a photo of his look.
