Nicky Hilton Recreates Sister Paris' Iconic 21st Birthday Look For Halloween

Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton

(L-R) Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton attend the Monse launch party during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by CJ Rivera/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows)

No one knows Paris Hilton better than her sister!

Nicky Hilton did a pitch-perfect sendup of her "Simple Life" sibling at Friday night's Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills, transforming head-to-toe into the former reality star.

While the 35-year-old had a lot of noteworthy Paris outfits from which to draw costume inspiration – from her 2005 Playboy Mansion lingerie bunny look to her hot pink bikini and Louie Vuitton bag combo – she ultimately chose to recreate her sis' sparkly 21st birthday dress.

View this post on Instagram

My 21st Birthday in #London ✨????????✨ #BirthdayGirl ???? #FBF

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

Nicky first hinted that she was stepping into a young Paris' shoes for Halloween on her Instagram Stories, sharing a throwback snap of her sib getting down for her big 2-1.

"Mood," the mom of two captioned the pic.

Paris Hilton

(Instagram / @nickyhilton)

The heiress then gave fans a tiny peek at her Friday night ensemble, showing off a glitzy "21" tiara and a diamond choker necklace.

"Guess who?" she wrote.

Nicky Hilton

(Instagram / @nickyhilton)

Soon after, Nicky shared a full-body photo of her costume, featuring a low-cut party dress and matching glittery pumps.

"21 again tonight!" she quipped, adding a blonde princess emoji to her caption.

True to form, Paris gave her elder sister's costume her catchphrase of approval in the comments: "That's hot!"

View this post on Instagram

21 again tonight! ????????✨✨✨PH vibes #HappyHalloween

A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) on

View this post on Instagram

????????????????????????????????????????????????

A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) on

WATCH: Paris Hilton Calls Rihanna An 'Inspiration'; Talks Planning Her Bachelorette Party With Sister Nicky Hilton

While Nicky's Halloween look was certainly creative, she wasn't the only one that channeled "PH vibes" for the holiday. On Friday, Paris reposted an Instagram Stories video of a fan lip syncing to her 2006 bop, "Stars Are Blind," in a blonde wig and a hot pink Juicy tracksuit.

"Loves it," she wrote overtop a photo of his look.

Paris Hilton costume, Halloween 2018

(Instagram / @parishilton)

WATCH: Paris Hilton Won't DJ Her Own Wedding, But Maybe Her Mom Will Sing A Michael Jackson Song

RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News