Nicky Hilton Recreates Sister Paris' Iconic 21st Birthday Look For Halloween

No one knows Paris Hilton better than her sister!

Nicky Hilton did a pitch-perfect sendup of her "Simple Life" sibling at Friday night's Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills, transforming head-to-toe into the former reality star.

While the 35-year-old had a lot of noteworthy Paris outfits from which to draw costume inspiration – from her 2005 Playboy Mansion lingerie bunny look to her hot pink bikini and Louie Vuitton bag combo – she ultimately chose to recreate her sis' sparkly 21st birthday dress.