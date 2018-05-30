Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Share A Huge Kiss On Date Night To Lincoln Center

The fire of love is still burning hot for Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban!

The happy couple stepped out to attend Lincoln Center's American Songbook Gala at Alice Tully Hall on Tuesday in New York City, and packed on the PDA during the evening. Nicole first shared this sweet snap of her and her hubby of nearly 12 years smiling as they headed out to the event. She captioned the picture, "Date night ❤️on our way to the #AmericanSongbookGala honoring my dear friend Richard Plepler."