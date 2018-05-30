Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Share A Huge Kiss On Date Night To Lincoln Center

Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban pack on the PDA onstage during Lincoln Center's American Songbook Gala at Alice Tully Hall on May 29, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Lincoln Center) (Getty Images)
The fire of love is still burning hot for Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban!
The happy couple stepped out to attend Lincoln Center's American Songbook Gala at Alice Tully Hall on Tuesday in New York City, and packed on the PDA during the evening. Nicole first shared this sweet snap of her and her hubby of nearly 12 years smiling as they headed out to the event. She captioned the picture, "Date night ❤️on our way to the #AmericanSongbookGala honoring my dear friend Richard Plepler."
Nicole looked absolutely stunning in a gold, sparkling dress with her hair pulled half up-half down. Keith looked dapper in a suit. And apparently, Nicole thought he looked pretty hot too — because she couldn't keep her hands off of him!
"The Big Little Lies" star planted a big smooch on her man when she took the stage after his performance.
These two are no strangers to a little PDA. They famously locked lips at a couple award shows earlier this year, making them one of the hottest couples on the red carpet!