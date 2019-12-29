Nicole Kidman Posts Rare Photo Of Daughter Faith To Celebrate Her Ninth Birthday

Faith Margaret Kidman Urban is nine!

Nicole Kidman shared a rare throwback pic on Instagram of her and Keith Urban’s youngest daughter in honor of Faith’s ninth birthday. The “Bombshell” star posted a sepia-toned photo of herself holding Faith as a baby.

“Our baby girl is now 9! We love you so much precious precious girl. Happy birthday Faith! xx ❤️” Nicole wrote.

The “Big Little Lies” actress also posted a photo of a chocolate cake with “Happy 9th Birthday Faith” written in frosting.

Nicole’s famous friends dropped their wishes for Faith in the comments.

Naomi Campbell replied, “Gorgeous.” While songwriter Carole Bayer Sager added, “So beautiful xx.” And, Gwyneth Paltrow commented, “What a photo.”

It’s extraordinarily rare for Nicole and Keith to share pictures of their children on social media. The couple have been married for 13 years, and are also parents to 11-year-old daughter Sunday Rose.

HBD, Faith!