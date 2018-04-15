Nicole Kidman Says Keith Urban Convinced Her To Sing On His Album & Then Was A Total Perfectionist

Nicole Kidman says she's normally completely crippled with anxiety when it comes to her singing abilities, but it didn’t stop her husband Keith Urban from coaxing her into providing background vocals on his next album.

"I don't have a lot of confidence in my singing," Nicole sheepishly told Access on the blue carpet at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards. "[Moulin Rouge] that was a long time ago and even then I get a lot of anxiety when I sing. I prefer acting because singing is hard for me."

But it sounds like once Keith got her into the studio, that's when things got interesting. Nicole joked that Keith was a total perfectionist in the booth.

"Oh my god. [He kept saying] do it again, do it again, do it again," Nicole jokingly said of her hubby trying to get the perfect cut.

Keith laughed off the funny banter and all joking aside, he seemed genuinely excited to have his wife join him on this next album. The pair looked incredible on the blue carpet too. Nicole rocked a gold, sparkling Michael Kors Collection dress while Keith looked handsome in an all-black ensemble.

During their chat with Access, Keith also opened up about how important it was for country music to come together in Las Vegas following the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting that claimed the lives of 58 country music fans.

"Vegas strong is more than just two words — it's a spirit," Keith shared. "When something like that happens, it's our family that it has happened to. There's no separation between artist and the audience. It is all one."

"You see the camaraderie and the support, and the strength of the country music community. It's beautiful — the fans are all out there," Nicole added.

